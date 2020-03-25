Social distancing leads to waits at local grocery stores

From the March 25 recap: Santa Maria news you may have missed today series
  • Updated
032520 Coronavirus Trader Joe's 01.jpg

A shopper waits for his turn to go inside the Trader Joe's store in Santa Maria on Wednesday. Officials limited the number of customers in the grocery store to allow social distancing as a precaution against the coronavirus.

A shopper at the head of the line waits for his turn to go inside the Trader Joe's store in Santa Maria on Wednesday.

Officials limited the number of customers in the grocery store to allow social distancing as a precaution against the coronavirus.

