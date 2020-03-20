'Social distancing is the only option we have to slow the progression': Officials urge public to follow shelter order

Officials especially urged the county's youth and young adults to take the commands seriously, and warned that even those who are younger can still become seriously ill from contracting the virus.

There have been no additional positive results in the county since Thursday, when health officials announced six new cases totaling nine in all. None of the nine individuals have had to be hospitalized, Ansorg said.

He added that there are around 200 tests being processed by county public health labs, with additional tests ordered by health-care providers being processed by outside labs.

In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, 16 cases have been confirmed, with three new cases being confirmed Friday. Public Health Officer Penny Borenstein said the number of cases in the county is expected to rise.

"We do expect to see these cases increase. There's a lot of modeling out there that says we might experience a doubling of cases every three to five days," Borenstein said.

In San Luis Obispo County, 261 tests have been completed in county public health department labs, with an additional 282 tests, some of which include Santa Maria samples, being completed in private labs.