'Social distancing is the only option we have to slow the progression': Officials urge public to follow shelter order
'Social distancing is the only option we have to slow the progression': Officials urge public to follow shelter order

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials are urging members of the public to heed social distancing instructions from a statewide shelter-at-home order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

At a Thursday press conference, County Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said due to the level of community transmission in the region, preventing social interaction is crucial.

"We now have widespread community transmission. We can no longer hope that Santa Barbara will be spared from this virus. Social distancing is really the only option we have to slow down the progression of this contagion," Ansorg said. 

He added that without any social distancing, 80% of the county population would likely be affected within two months, requiring hospitalization rates that would cripple the local health system. 

"If we were to let the virus run its course, we would end up worse than Italy," Ansorg said.

Officials especially urged the county's youth and young adults to take the commands seriously, and warned that even those who are younger can still become seriously ill from contracting the virus.

There have been no additional positive results in the county since Thursday, when health officials announced six new cases totaling nine in all. None of the nine individuals have had to be hospitalized, Ansorg said. 

He added that there are around 200 tests being processed by county public health labs, with additional tests ordered by health-care providers being processed by outside labs.

In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, 16 cases have been confirmed, with three new cases being confirmed Friday. Public Health Officer Penny Borenstein said the number of cases in the county is expected to rise.

"We do expect to see these cases increase. There's a lot of modeling out there that says we might experience a doubling of cases every three to five days," Borenstein said. 

In San Luis Obispo County, 261 tests have been completed in county public health department labs, with an additional 282 tests, some of which include Santa Maria samples, being completed in private labs. 

In Santa Barbara County, Dr. Stewart Comer of Cottage Health said new developments will allow for more testing capacity and faster turnaround on results. 

Comer said the opening of a new Phoenix lab will provide 10,000 new tests for the county, as well as much faster turnarounds than the three- to five-day wait that private labs have been offering. 

This will be a big leap from the county's recent testing capacity. Comparably, the county completed 1,200 tests in February, Comer said. 

While testing capacity is increasing, the majority of county hospitals are experiencing shortages in medical supplies, county Emergency Preparedness Manager Jan Koenig said.

These supplies include gloves, gowns, goggles, and masks, including N95 respirator masks.

"We have been able to help, but we are seeing shortages of most items. Depending on what surge we have, we are most likely able to make it through the next month," Koenig said. 

At the Santa Barbara County press conference, county Behavioral Wellness Department Director Suzanne Grimmesey reminded the public that social distancing still allows for connection with others through technology, as well as the potential for time outside and exercise. 

"Social distancing and sheltering at home do not mean social isolation," Grimmesey said. 

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

