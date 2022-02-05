A helicopter will be making flights over Santa Maria and Orcutt neighborhoods next week as part of Southern California Gas Co.’s effort to find and map methane emissions from the company’s lines.
The Bell JetRanger will be flying back and forth in a “lawnmower pattern” at an altitude of 500 feet — within FAA regulations for flight operation — using a new technology for leak detection, said SoCalGas spokesman Tim Mahoney.
“There is no threat to the community,” Mahoney said. “On the contrary, detection of methane emissions is another way to keep the communities safe.”
Flights will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily, starting Monday, and are part of the company’s response to Senate Bill 1371's emissions reduction program.
Residents who have questions about the flights can call the SoCalGas Customer Contact Center toll-free at 800-427-2200, where company representatives are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Mahoney said.