The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors honored agricultural detector dog “Doomis” with an honorary retirement resolution on May 9 after more than seven years of service to the county.

Doomis was joined by his canine handler, Santa Barbara County agricultural biologist Christine Tyler, along with several other Agricultural Commissioner staff members.

Doomis started as a stray dog in Georgia, eventually finding his way into an animal shelter, where he was selected by the United States Department of Agriculture for admittance into the National Detector Dog Training Center.

