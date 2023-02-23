Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol closed Highway 154 from the Highway 246 roundabout over San Marcos Pass to Old San Marcos Road after falling snow caught motorists by surprise and left them stranded.

CHP and Santa Barbara County Fire Department said the road was closed about 12:40 p.m. after light snow falling on the 2,200-foot summit stranded some 30 to 40 vehicles.

Although the snow wasn’t very deep, it made the roadway slick enough to prevent vehicles from gaining traction, and some reportedly slid off the highway.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

