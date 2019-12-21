Snow Day celebration once again brings winter wonderland to Lompoc

With some sledding down small snow-covered hills and others throwing and dodging snowballs, dozens of local children and families on Friday helped kick off the fourth annual Lompoc Community Snow Day.

The three-day event opened Friday afternoon with 25 tons of snow — or pulverized cubed ice — that was trucked to a field owned by Lompoc City Councilman Jim Mosby near the entrance to River Park.

Fifteen more tons were set to arrive Saturday, as the celebration was scheduled to continue from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The festivities, which are being put on this year by Mosby and the nonprofit Lompoc Valley Festival Foundation, are free to attend.

Friday's attendees, ranging from small children to adults, also built snowmen and had opportunities to meet with Santa Claus, who was scheduled to be back on site from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Additionally, free refreshments, including snow cones, coffee, hot cocoa and others, were made available.

Several community members, including local companies, donated funds and volunteered time to help make the Snow Day celebration a reality.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.