Snow Day celebration once again brings winter wonderland to Lompoc

Evelyn Sigala, 10, and her sister Genesis, 18 months, ride a saucer down the big hill during the fourth annual Lompoc Community Snow Day near the entrance to River Park on Friday night.
Kids and adults slide and glide Friday night at the fourth annual Lompoc Community Snow Day near the entrance to River Park.
A youngster gets a thrill riding a saucer Friday night at the fourth annual Lompoc Community Snow Day near the entrance to River Park.
Family members launch kids down the hill Friday night at the fourth annual Lompoc Community Snow Day near the entrance to River Park.
With some sledding down small snow-covered hills and others throwing and dodging snowballs, dozens of local children and families on Friday helped kick off the fourth annual Lompoc Community Snow Day.
The three-day event opened Friday afternoon with 25 tons of snow — or pulverized cubed ice — that was trucked to a field owned by Lompoc City Councilman Jim Mosby near the entrance to River Park.
Fifteen more tons were set to arrive Saturday, as the celebration was scheduled to continue from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting.
The festivities, which are being put on this year by Mosby and the nonprofit Lompoc Valley Festival Foundation, are free to attend.
Friday's attendees, ranging from small children to adults, also built snowmen and had opportunities to meet with Santa Claus, who was scheduled to be back on site from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Additionally, free refreshments, including snow cones, coffee, hot cocoa and others, were made available.
Several community members, including local companies, donated funds and volunteered time to help make the Snow Day celebration a reality.
122019 Lompoc snow day 03.jpg
Len Wood, Staff
122019 Lompoc snow day 01.jpg
Len Wood, Staff
122019 Lompoc snow day 02.jpg
Len Wood, Staff
122019 Lompoc snow day 04.jpg
Len Wood, Staff
122019 Lompoc snow day 05.jpg
