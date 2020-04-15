Snapshots: Coronavirus in Santa Maria Valley

Related to this story
Nearly a month after noticing COVID-19 symptoms and two weeks after leaving the hospital himself, Louis Meza is still locked in a battle with the virus, but this time it's his wife he's supporting as she fights for her life.
A Santa Maria woman was identified by police as the suspect of an alleged Feb. 12 business robbery on South Broadway.
Santa Barbara County has confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, 10 of which are among inmates in the federal penitentiary in Lompoc, bringing the total to 243 cases.
The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Santa Maria Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect wanted in an alleged robbery in the 1500 block of South Broadway on April 10.
Pandemic impacts continued to hit the Santa Maria area as playgrounds and picnic tables at Waller Park were closed to prevent groups from gath…
Central Coast businesses have been volunteering their labor to get 175,000 N95 masks with deteriorated straps in shape for use by Marian Regional Medical Center.
Newsom said he won't loosen the state's mandatory, stay-at-home order until hospitalizations, particularly those in intensive care units, “flatten and start to decline." And he says the state will need more testing, treatments and the ability for businesses, schools and childcare facilities to continue the physical distancing that has come to dominate public life.
The Santa Maria-Bonita School District received more than 150 name suggestions from almost 500 people for the two-story, 60,000-square-foot school under construction near College and Battles roads.