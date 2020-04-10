Snapshots: Coronavirus in Santa Maria Valley

Snapshots: Coronavirus in Santa Maria Valley

Pandemic impacts continued to hit the Santa Maria area, but organizations stepped up to help pets with food needs and local farmers offered boxes of produce sold through a drive-through distribution.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

+3
Rock Front Ranch permanently conserved for wildlife, grazing by Rangeland Trust
Local News

Rock Front Ranch permanently conserved for wildlife, grazing by Rangeland Trust

  • Updated

“The Rock Front Ranch stands as the western gateway to the Cuyama Valley — one of the last remaining untouched valleys in California,” said Nita Vail, outgoing CEO of the Rangeland Trust. “Thanks to the support of the community, this small but mighty ranch will forever function as a strategic buffer to protect the area’s natural resources and vibrant wildlife habitat.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News