As a kid, James Ibarra always wanted the independence that comes with a first job, so he became a paperboy for the Santa Maria Times. Now, Ibarra’s entrepreneurial spirit has landed his photo booth company in the Super Bowl.
Ibarra, along with his wife, Becky, own 4Ever Foto in Camarillo. The business specializes in renting photo booths that feature a circular LED setup on a stand and a user-friendly touch screen that create high-quality photos, replacing the need for professional photographers.
Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s Mayweather Promotions was an early believer in the company, and helped connect 4EVer Foto with Showtime Boxing and other clients. The Ibarras have since worked events and red carpets for companies like Core Water and Rolls Royce, among others.
Recently, they were approached by the NFL to help with a special project at the big game Sunday, when the Rams and Bengals will face off at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
The photo booths will be used as part of a fan experience, according to Ibarra who couldn't give more details due to an agreement with the NFL.
“At first, I thought it was a joke,” Ibarra said. “They said they’d had referrals, and that was very humbling.”
Before selling the photo booths, Ibarra built custom cars for showcases and events.
Becky proposed the idea of a photo booth business after expressing concern about the custom paints and fumes that are a part of automotive work. The couple had the connections from car shows and other events, Ibarra had the fabrication skills and Becky believed it would be a success.
“It was her business of choice,” Ibarra explained. “She stood with me all these years and I knew we had to do it.”
The couple met at Righetti High School when he was a senior. Ibarra graduated in 2001.
“It was like a TV show,” he said. “It’s rare these days that you meet someone in high school and she becomes your everything, but that's exactly what happened.”
After graduation, the couple relocated to Calabasas and started a family. The big city was a shock at first, but they stuck it out and stuck together. They now have three kids and two dogs.
However, entrepreneurial success wasn't always easy.
According to Ibarra, his very first business didn’t work out, but it was words from his father that inspired him to keep going.
“He always told me: There’s no limit to anything in your life,” said Ibarra. “Every day is a work in progress.”
His father died when Ibarra was 18. Every couple of months, he drives up to visit his grave at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
"Santa Maria's my roots," he said. "Every time I'm there it still feels like home."