Santa Maria Police said Friday morning that a threat of a school shooting made to Battles Elementary on Thursday afternoon is noncredible.
"At this point, there is no reason to believe it was a legitimate threat," Sgt. Jesus Valle said. Officers worked with Santa Maria-Bonita School District administrators throughout the evening and into the morning to investigate the statement, only to determine it originated from a group of juveniles that was either misinterpreted or meant as a prank.
Valle said the investigation is ongoing and did not have any additional details.
According to district spokeswoman Maggie White, office staff received a phone call after school Thursday with a threat against the southwestern Santa Maria elementary. The statement was then relayed to district administrators who alerted local law enforcement.
White said district administrators and law enforcement were present at the school and in the surrounding area Friday morning to speak with parents and reassure staff.
"Police will continue to monitor the area and will be in and out of the school throughout the day," she added.
More than 880 K-6 students were enrolled at the elementary last school year, according to data reported to the California Department of Education.
Friday is the last day of school for area students until the new year.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.