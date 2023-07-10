The Santa Maria Police Department said it believes the shooting on the night of July 7 that left a 14-year-old dead was gang-related. 

The department issued a statement Sunday night that it is still actively investigating the case and no arrests have been made after a Lompoc teenager was shot and killed and a 21-year-old man from Guadalupe was also struck by gunfire on South Bradley Road, in the parking lot near the building formerly occupied by a Costco store.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, this incident is believed to be gang related in nature," Lt. Daniel Rios said. "Investigators have also learned that in mid-June 2023, the 14-year-old victim and Lompoc resident in this case was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound related to an incident in the City of Lompoc."

