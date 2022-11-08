Earlier this year, the Police Council upgraded the local department's bike fleet. That move inspired the giveaway to put the previous bikes into good use.
“We are big on education, so it was our pleasure to help students in need of transportation”, said Sergeant Jesus Valle. Valle said the department recognized that some students have to balance school and work, so proper means of transportation helps these students who have shown dedication to education.
SMPD said local organizations like the Abel Maldonado Center, Fighting Back Santa María Valley and Allan Hancock College helped them find students that were worthy of a donated bike.
When asked how students felt about receiving the new wheels, Valle said being there to assist in giving the bikes away he was able to talk to the students and experience their joy.
“They were all very appreciative and expressed gratitude," Valle said. "We were able to talk with them about school, work and transportation, and how they managed it. Some would take the bus, skateboard or even walk. So it was great the transition to a nice bike."
Alongside the Police Council, which leads decisions and funding for things like the patrol fleet, is Main Street Cycles. The local pro shop supplies the high quality bikes for the entire Santa Maria Police Department.
The bikes were given to a range of students, the youngest being 14 years old. Valle said the department recognized the price of a high quality mountain bike can be a lot for a student.
“The price of bikes has gone up since COVID," Valle said.
A quality mountain bike can cost anywhere from $300 to over a $1,000. Rather than selling or throwing away the bikes the department gifts them to local students who regularly would not be able to make a purchase of this amount.
Locals were fond of the decision the department made, which is an investment towards bettering students' educational journey.
“What a wonderful idea.. Thank you SMPD for all you do and many blessings your way," said Hilda Urbano, a local resident.
A total of five bikes were donated to local students and it shouldn't stop there. Around Christmas time, the department plans to give away possibly up to 12 more bikes to local students in need.
“We are always looking for ways to help the community, whether it’s at an event, helping out with things in need or hearing them out with their concerns," said Gina Avalos, the community outreach coordinator for the department. "Overall, helping the community is number one in our book."
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.