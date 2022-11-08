The Santa Maria Police Department donated bikes from their past patrol fleet to local high school and college students last week.

Earlier this year, the Police Council upgraded the local department's bike fleet. That move inspired the giveaway to put the previous bikes into good use.

“We are big on education, so it was our pleasure to help students in need of transportation”, said Sergeant Jesus Valle. Valle said the department recognized that some students have to balance school and work, so proper means of transportation helps these students who have shown dedication to education.

Police bike 02

The Santa Maria Police Department, including Sergeant Jesus Valle, helped organized the donation of their patrol bicycles to local students in need.

