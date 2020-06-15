SMPD asking for public's help in locating missing Santa Maria woman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 23-year-old Juana Lopez Bautista who has not been seen since Sunday morning.

Lopez is considered to be missing as she has no history or running away or disappearing, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Jesus Valle.

She was last seen at 8 a.m., although officials believe she visited The Laundry Room, located at 600 N. Broadway in Santa Maria, around 11 a.m. After doing her laundry, Lopez may have visited an unknown grocery store.

Around 7 p.m., Lopez's Kia Sportage was found abandoned near Jim May Park in Santa Maria, and family members have been unable to reach her by phone.

Anyone with information or who might have seen Lopez on Sunday is urged to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext 2277.

