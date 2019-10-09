From left, SMOOTH Board President Jeremy Moreno, Santa Maria Councilwoman Gloria Soto, and Executive Director Jim Talbott display a proclamation from the City of Santa Maria recognizing SMOOTH's 45 years of service to the community. Talbott is holding a new board appreciation plaque with the names and service of past SMOOTH board members dating back to Aug. 22, 1974.
SMOOTH receives recognition from City of Santa Maria for 45 years of service
- Updated
Recommended
Print Ads
Restaurant
Latest Local Offers
Fusion Colors Auto Body Repair
Community Partners in Caring
Farmers Insurance - Jaime Flores