SMOOTH going nowhere but up: Area transit has been focusing on seniors, special-needs riders for 45 years

That Cynthia DeLeon has greeted bus passengers on the Guadalupe Flyer for 26 years says a lot about her employer, SMOOTH, Inc.
Since 1974, when John Gudmans suggested the acronym for Santa Maria Valley’s premier bus service, the Santa Maria Organization of Transportation Helpers has provided door-to-door van service, the city’s first bus system, and Guadalupe’s only public transit system to countless seniors, children, people with disabilities and the general public.
“I stay with SMOOTH because they’re good to me; very, very good to me. They haven’t given me a reason to go somewhere else. The riders are awesome. You meet people along the way that you would never otherwise have the opportunity to meet. I still have friends I made 26 years ago,” DeLeon said between pickups.
DeLeon personifies all that is SMOOTH: longevity, commitment and specialty care for special clientele.
“We’re the only provider of transportation services for people that fall between the cracks: people who aren’t well-suited for public transit or who cannot or will not operate a car, especially if they are disabled or frail,” said Jim Talbott, SMOOTH, Inc.’s executive director.
SMOOTH’s primary, fare-driven service is the Senior Dial-A-Ride flagship service. For $2 per trip ($4 round trip), SMOOTH drivers provide seniors 60 and older door-to-door service throughout Santa Maria and Orcutt. For best scheduling options, riders are asked to give as much notice as possible — two to three days is ideal, but scheduling is available months in advance to accommodate ongoing appointments.
“We’re mission driven as opposed to profit driven, so we try to keep passenger fares for seniors as low as possible,” Talbott said.
According to its rider survey, 30% of Dial-A-Ride users have no other available transportation, 58% of riders are older than 75. More than 50% of riders use the service for medical appointments, but no need is off limits. Riders regularly use the service for grocery runs, to meet up with friends for dinner or to take in movies at the local theater.
“One of our very first regulars used go to Waller Park. She’d pick up a friend and they’d have lunch together then feed the ducks,” Talbott said.
Growth and the early years
SMOOTH has grown exponentially since those early years as the valley population has grown, and aged, and as word has gotten out. In 1976, its cash receipts totaled $22,297.
“In 1976, our fuel budget was $798. We probably spend that in the mornings just firing up our buses now,” Talbott said.
Today, its operating budget is $3.3 million.
“We have a very big footprint in the community. We employee a lot of people for a nonprofit. We have a lot of visibility because our vehicles are moving throughout the community. We’re funded for the most part by state grants and various funds, so there’s not such much fundraising asked of our volunteer board,” said SMOOTH board of directors President Jeremy Moreno.
Last fiscal year alone, SMOOTH provided 117,400 passenger trips.
“It’s safe to say that, since its inception, we’ve provided literally millions of rides,” Talbott said.
Today, all SMOOTH vehicles are wheelchair-lift equipped, he added, and drivers go through extensive training needed to address the particular needs of special-needs populations.
“We’re uniquely suited to take care of our riders,” Talbott said.
Getting started
SMOOTH was established in August of 1974 after a months-long exploration by community members into senior transportation shortfalls. Bob Williamson of Santa Maria Valley Kiwanis led that first board of directors of nine citizens aware of the growing senior population and their need for transportation assistance.
The senior bus service began shortly thereafter with a fleet of three small passenger vans. Bus shelters were installed at official stops around town, but the vans would also deviate from their appointed route to pick up less-ambulatory seniors.
Three years later, Santa Maria City followed suit with its first bus routes, and contracted SMOOTH to operate Santa Maria Area Transportation (SMAT).
“We would flip a plywood sign on the van between SMAT and SMOOTH depending upon what service the vehicle was running at any given time,” Talbott said.
In 1998, Harry Watson put his 15-year history with the transit industry to use as SMOOTH’s new executive director.
“We’re the bedrock of social services agencies in the Northern Santa Barbara County area, but especially the senior community that’s growing so fast. Half the town is turning into a bunch of old codgers like me,” said Watson, who retired from his director chair with a switch to the board of directors in 2006.
A common example, he said, is a widow who never drove in half a century of marriage before suddenly finding herself living alone.
“The wife is stranded because she never drove, the kids are grown and gone. Now she has no way to get to the grocery store. Boom! There’s SMOOTH. We don’t care where you want to go, when you want to go. We’ll be there for you,” Watson said.
Guadalupe Flyer
In 2000, the Guadalupe Flyer was created to serve the everyday needs of that community.
“That was a wild success story from Day One. There were 21 stops on the route, and on that first day there were people waiting at every bus stop the very first loop of that route. Talk about demand. That was amazing; off the charts,” Watson recalled.
That blended service ran until 2004 when SMOOTH refocused its efforts on its primary mission.
“Our mission has always been to serve seniors, disabled and economically disadvantaged people. We returned to the future, reset our sights on that original mission, and rebuilt our financial position,” Talbott said.
On the eve of Santa Maria selecting its bid winners for that new year, SMOOTH pulled its bid, Watson said.
“Our board was concerned about the fact we’d lost our identity. They were 85% of what we did back in the day, but our mission statement wasn’t being met. It was a bitter pill to choose being executive director at the time, but it was absolutely the right thing to do. We’ve become so much more valuable to the community as an independent entity,” Watson said.
Today, SMOOTH’s fleet consists of 32 vehicles, all wheelchair equipped, including small paratransit vehicles and vans. They offer door-to-door service daily. They also service the Guadalupe route with seven additional vehicles, provide paratransit door-to-door bus for Santa Barbara County Medical Clinic shuttle, and seek out additional opportunities to serve the community.
“We really flat out love the Santa Maria area and the people in it and we’ll do just about anything we can do within our ability because we’re invested and all in that community,” Watson said.
Many services, many needs
SMOOTH also offers services for special events, particularly for the elderly, youth, people with disabilities and veterans.
“We’re always looking for other opportunities to provide transportation. There’s not always a fee because we may have granted funds that are allocated for special events, like those that serve veterans or any number of other qualifications,” Moreno said.
In coming years, SMOOTH likely will face a California mandate calling for full electrification of all transit operations beginning in 2023.
“The electric vehicles cost two-to-three times as much as gas vehicles, and they don’t have the range of mileage. In some cases, we may need to buy two for every one gas vehicle we retire. It’s mind boggling,” Talbott said.
Even so, Watson sees SMOOTH going nowhere but up.
“Our community has so many seniors we’re busting at the seams for services that cater to the silver-haired crowd. So, where are we going? I think we’re going up,” he said.
And they welcome community support including drivers (now hiring) as well as volunteer board members.