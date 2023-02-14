A local dog training business visited the Santa Maria Town Center Mall Tuesday afternoon to celebrate Valentine's Day.
Doggie Do Good held a "Smooch-a-Pooch" event, where kids, families and just about anybody else was able to meet and greet some local pups and get their picture taken.
Doggie Do Good is a full-service training facility located on a 2.5 acre ranchette in Arroyo Grande. The business specializes in training dogs with obedience classes. The group also provides private lessons for those who need specialized dog training on their schedule and at their location.
Doggie Do Good also provides service dog training. The business was started by Sandy Sandberg, an Animal Behavior Specialist who has worked at at Sea World and the Santa Barbara Zoo, tending to whales, big cats, primates and elephants.
Smooch a Pooch kissing booth comes to Town Center Mall | Photos