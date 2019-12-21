Smokey the Bear, Smokey the Bear,

Prowlin’ and a-growlin’ and a-sniffin’ the air.

He can find a fire before it starts to flame,

That’s why they call him Smokey

’Cause that’s how he got his name.

For 75 years, Smokey Bear has been the U.S. Forest Service’s iconic representative for wildfire prevention, but he wasn’t named for a burned orphan bear cub as many people believe. In fact, the reverse is true.

Smokey grew out of the Wildfire Prevention Campaign started during World War II when most experienced wildfire fighters were off fighting Germans and Japanese.

With America’s forests and grasslands protected by only inexperienced novices, the goal of the campaign was to reduce the number of fires they would have to fight by getting the general public to be more careful with fire and ignition sources.

The first icons were characters from the Disney film “Bambi” — which features a terrifying wildfire scene — that were loaned to the campaign in 1942 for one year only.

The critter chosen to succeed them was a bear named Smokey, but he wasn’t based on the rescued bear cub later associated with him.

Smokey was named for “Smokey” Joe Martin, a New York City Fire Department firefighter who suffered severe burns and blindness in a heroic 1922 rescue.

It wasn’t until 1950 that Smokey’s living symbol was discovered: a 3-month-old black bear cub with burned paws and hind legs that had climbed a tree to escape the Capitan fire in New Mexico.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rescued by firefighters, the cub initially was named Hotfoot Teddy, but he was later renamed Smokey after the iconic bear of the advertising campaign.

He became famous when he was flown to his permanent home at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

Smokey became so popular with the public that he received an average of 13,000 letters a week — so many the U.S. Postal Service eventually gave him his own ZIP code.

Smokey died in 1976 and was buried in Smokey Bear Historical Park in Capitan, New Mexico.

He was replaced by Little Smokey, renamed Smokey Bear II, who was the “adopted son” of Smokey and lifelong companion Goldie.

Smokey Bear II died in 1990 and was not replaced.

The Wildfire Prevention Campaign is the longest-running public service campaign in U.S. history, and the Smokey Bear element of the campaign is considered one of the most powerful of all public service advertising.

+6 Whittier fire struck hard at Santa Ynez camps, bringing hours of fear, devastating loss but tales of heroism, cooperation As the Whittier Fire raged up the slopes of the Santa Ynez Mountains, 30 young campers and 12 staff members escaped from Circle V Ranch Camp along the dirt access road to Highway 154. But in the blink of an eye, 83 people, including 56 campers, were trapped by a wall of flame.

+4 Burton Mesa chaparral presents unique challenges for preventing, fighting fires With about 14,000 homes in the communities of Vandenberg Village, Mission Hills and Mesa Oaks located on and around the reserve, and with wildfires becoming increasingly stronger and more dangerous, protecting the region from wildland blazes has become a renewed priority for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

+7 Mission Hills residents open up about dangerously close 2017 Rucker fire Residents who lived in Mission Hills during the 2017 Rucker fire share their experiences from what was a frighteningly close call that highlighted local wildfire dangers and risks.

+2 Firenadoes: Symptom of a ‘new wildfire normal’? “Firenado” sounds like the title for a campy science-fiction flick, but it’s a real phenomenon that firefighters say they’re seeing more often as wildfires worldwide become more intense.

+5 A changing environment is also changing the nature of wildfires While Santa Barbara County's fire marshal Rob Hazard doesn't believe wildfires are becoming more unpredictable in their behavior, he does acknowledge conditions are changing making them bigger, longer lasting, and being more difficult to contain.

+5 Cave fire offers textbook case of South Coast wildfire, except for the rain and snow The Cave fire that erupted Nov. 25 was a textbook example of Santa Barbara County wildfires, encompassing virtually all the elements that, in one combination or another, have characterized the South Coast’s most significant blazes.

+7 Tepusquet Canyon: Residents of high-risk area have escaped destruction — so far Steve and Renée O'Neill consider their 70-acre ranch near the top of Tepusquet Canyon one of the most beautiful properties in Santa Barbara County.

+3 County littered with areas at high risk for wildfire Fire officials attribute Santa Barbara County’s high risk, in part, to its location in the wildfire “Goldilocks zone." The county sits far enough north to get good winter rainfall, but it’s far enough south to feel the Southern California summer heat that cooks fuels tinder-dry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.