Jennifer Smith has joined the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County as executive director, succeeding Molora Vadnais who served in that position since 2014, the board of directors announced.
The Legal Aid Foundation, which has offices in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara, is a nonprofit law firm that provides free legal services to Santa Barbara County residents in danger of homelessness, violence or financial exploitation.
Smith most recently served as an employee and labor relations specialist with UC Santa Barbara.
She previously worked as a legal aid attorney for Legal Services of Northern California in Sacramento and in all three Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County’s offices.
Smith is a past president of Santa Barbara Women Lawyers, serves on the Goleta Planning Commission and holds a bachelor’s degree in English with honors from UC Santa Barbara and a juris doctor from UC Davis with a certificate in public service.
The Legal Aid foundation provides attorneys and legal assistance to low-income county residents, seniors, disabled persons and victims of domestic violence, elder abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking.