SMHS seniors celebrated for completing core classes

As the state university application process draws closer, around 250 Santa Maria High School seniors were celebrated for their academic achievements Thursday afternoon.
For students who have already met their A-G requirements, or core class requirements for the state university system, the school provided a certificate, lawn sign, senior toolkit, and the opportunity to enter to win a raffle prize.
Seniors were able to pick up these items in a drive-through event at the campus parking lot on Thornburg Street between 2 and 4 p.m.
“Over the past few years, these students have risen to the challenging coursework; they deserve recognition for the dedication they have committed to their education,’’ said Assistant Principal Monica Pallan.
"Over the past few years, these students have risen to the challenging course work; they deserve recognition for the dedication they have committed to their education,'' said Assistant Principal Monica Pallan.
Santa Maria High School started celebrating the accomplishments of the Class of 2021 on Thursday with an on campus, coronavirus compliant, event that recognized students that have already met the A-G graduation requirements.
