Small wildfire halted in Bradley Dip

Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a small wildfire that broke out around 5:25 p.m. in the Bradley Dip area of Orcutt.
Santa Barbara Fire Department spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said a full wildfire response was initially ordered, with engines, water tenders and hand crews, including an engine from Santa Maria Fire Department.
Helicopter support and bulldozers also were requested, based on emergency radio traffic.
The first engine crew on the scene near Bradley Road and Via Mavis found fire burning on about one-half to 1 acre of grasses and moving into brush with a moderate rate of spread.
After assessing the flames, the first personnel on the scene said the fire could be handled with three brush engines, and the rest of the response was canceled.
Bertucelli said firefighters were able to stop the forward progress, while engines laying hose line from the rear were able to bring the fire under control.
He said crews will remain on scene for awhile mopping up.
Although some structures were initially threatened, he said that threat has been eliminated and there are no evacuation warnings in effect.
