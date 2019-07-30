A small structure fire at a Santa Maria apartment complex broke out Tuesday in the patio of one of the units but was kept from spreading thanks to the quick work of several good Samaritans.
Just before 12:30 p.m., the Santa Maria Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire burning at the Arbor Ridge Apartments in the 300 block of East Enos Drive.
Responding engines encountered a fire burning in a back patio of one of the apartment units, said Battalion Chief Thomas Crakes. An upstairs unit near the site of the fire was cleared as crews extinguished the flames.
"The fire was contained to the patio because good Samaritans used fire extinguishers to keep the fire from going inside the apartment before we got here," Crakes said. "When we got here, we finished putting it out."
While the reporting party told had dispatchers that they heard an explosion — possibly from a propane tank — before the fire broke out, Crakes said there was no information to substantiate that.
No propane tank was found at the scene, he said.
Crakes said both first- and second-floor apartment units remain habitable.
"They'll both be sleeping in their own apartments tonight," he said.
The fire was reported as under control just after 12:40 p.m. There were no injuries.