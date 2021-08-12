A Paso Robles pilot was forced to make an emergency landing Wednesday afternoon at Riverbend Park in Lompoc when his plane’s engine stalled, according to city officials.
No injuries were sustained to the pilot or bystanders, officials said.
According to reports, the licensed commercial pilot had been flying a single-engine 1969 Cessna 172K, approximately 6 miles east of Lompoc at 2,000 feet, when the aircraft engine stalled for undetermined reasons, presumably due to wet weather.
The pilot attempted to glide toward the airport, according to Sgt. Bryan Dillard of the Lompoc Police Department, but was unable to reach the marker. Instead, the pilot circled back and landed safely at River Bend Bike Park, Dillard said.
Emergency responders were notified of the incident at 2:14 p.m., 30 minutes after the plane had landed, according to Dillard.
Lompoc City Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Terrones said the landing was soft and controlled.
The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified of the incident, officials said.