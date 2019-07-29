A small brush fire charred a half-acre of land in the 5200 block of Dominion Road on Monday afternoon, according to emergency radio traffic.
Reported around 12:30 p.m., the small blaze southeast of Santa Maria prompted a full vegetation response — which was later canceled — from the city's Fire Department. Faint haze could be seen in the area as crews worked to contain the fire.
Crews stopped forward progress around 1:15 p.m., according to emergency radio traffic. Though the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, crews reportedly encountered a downed power line upon their arrival.