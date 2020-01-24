SM Valley Humane Society Executive Director Sean Hawkins leaving for job in South Carolina

The executive director credited with increasing adoption rates, instituting socialization programs and protecting pets from domestic violence is leaving the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society for a new job in South Carolina.
Sean Hawkins, 52, submitted his resignation, effective Jan. 29, to become the chief advancement officer for the Charleston Animal Society, founded in 1874 and the first humane society in South Carolina.
The Humane Society’s four-person leadership team will oversee day-to-day operations of the shelter following his departure.
“There’s a chunk of my heart that is here with the shelter — it’s a bittersweet parting,” Hawkins said Friday, adding the Charleston Animal Society “recruited me pretty heavily.”
Since being hired in May 2017, Hawkins is credited with creating numerous unique and innovative programs that have saved animals’ lives and increased adoptions at the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society’s shelter.
He created the Adopters Welcome Here program that increased the number of dogs and cats saved from 493 in 2016 to 1,303 in 2019, with a 98.7% live release rate.
He also launched Open Paw, a manners and skills training program that reduced the length of stay for shelter pets every year from an average of 35 days in 2016 to 16 days in 2019.
The animal return rate for adopted pets also dropped from an all-time high of 14.5% in 2016 to now consistently less than 8%, beating the national average.
Hawkins said he considered establishing a shelter medicine program and expanding community veterinary services among his most importance advancements.
He said the shelter increased spaying and neutering to 2,400 dogs and cats per year — including 243 feral cats last year alone — and provided emergency veterinary care to 67 dogs through Chrissie’s Fund last year.
You have free articles remaining.
“This has been a blood, sweat and tears effort,” Hawkins said. “I have certainly no regrets. There were some tough times, but we have built a really amazing organization with programs they have nowhere else.”
Hawkins not only praised the efforts of the shelter staff and the volunteers “who are always here” but also credited the entire community for the Humane Society’s success.
“It has been so meaningful that the entire community has been involved,” he said. “That’s something unique here, like the airmen from Vandenberg Air Force Base who run our dogs on base, and the Santa Maria fire chief allowing us to bring vanloads of our dogs down so the firefighters can run them.
“And the [Santa Maria Valley] YMCA has been an amazing partner, keeping our dogs involved and engaged,” he added. “That doesn’t happen everywhere.”
Hawkins’ work with the Humane Society also earned praise from the executive board, the staff and veterinarians as well as the county district attorney for creating the Pet Safe program that addresses domestic violence.
“Sean professionalized the operations of the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, and he created and advanced programs to help so many animals in need throughout the community,” said Frances Romero, vice president of the Humane Society board. “We are saddened to see him leave, but this move is an incredible advancement in Sean’s career, and we celebrate that with him.”
The Charleston Animal Society provides direct care to more than 20,000 animals each year with a staff of 100 and an $8 million operating budget, and in his new job, Hawkins will oversee philanthropy, corporate partnerships, community engagement, planned giving, the annual meeting, special events, marketing and communications, resale and retail operations.
With the 8-year-old golden-doodle Oh Be Joyful he recently adopted after her owner died, Hawkins is relocating to Charleston, a move he is happy about because it will put him just 278 miles from his husband of 10 years, Erik Sandoval, a CBS news reporter and anchor in Orlando, Florida.
Prior to joining the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, Hawkins was director of strategic partnerships for the American Humane Association in Washington, D.C., and vice president of philanthropy for Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.