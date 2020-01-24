SM Valley Humane Society Executive Director Sean Hawkins leaving for job in South Carolina

“It has been so meaningful that the entire community has been involved,” he said. “That’s something unique here, like the airmen from Vandenberg Air Force Base who run our dogs on base, and the Santa Maria fire chief allowing us to bring vanloads of our dogs down so the firefighters can run them.

“And the [Santa Maria Valley] YMCA has been an amazing partner, keeping our dogs involved and engaged,” he added. “That doesn’t happen everywhere.”

Hawkins’ work with the Humane Society also earned praise from the executive board, the staff and veterinarians as well as the county district attorney for creating the Pet Safe program that addresses domestic violence.

“Sean professionalized the operations of the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, and he created and advanced programs to help so many animals in need throughout the community,” said Frances Romero, vice president of the Humane Society board. “We are saddened to see him leave, but this move is an incredible advancement in Sean’s career, and we celebrate that with him.”