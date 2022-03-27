Santa Maria Fire Chief Todd Tuggle has been inducted into membership of The Rotary Club of Santa Maria Noontime. Tuggle and his wife, Julieanne, who is a teacher at St. Joseph High School, live in Orcutt and have four children.
Tuggle joined the department in February 2020 as deputy fire chief and became chief in May 2021 following the retirement of Chief Leonard Champion.
He spent 17 years at the Fresno Fire Department and is a 1996 graduate of Cal Poly. He holds a master's degree in homeland security from the Naval Postgraduate School.