Motorists will experience temporary, short delays on dozens of Santa Maria streets due to the city’s annual street maintenance surface sealing program, which begins Monday and is expected to continue through mid-October.
The city has contracted with VSS International to perform the $600,000 project.
The work includes the removal of existing traffic striping, the placement of a slurry seal and then re-establishment of traffic striping. In total, over 90 different street sections are affected.
Slurry seal is a thin layer treatment of asphalt oil mixed with sand that is designed to prolong the surface life of paved roadways. Once the treatment is placed, traffic must remain off of the roadway until the material has cured. This generally takes four to five hours or more depending on weather conditions. Once the material is cured, the contractor will open the roadway to traffic.
The contractor will post construction notices on residents’ doors and along streets with the dates and times when parking and access to streets will be prohibited.
Approximately 250,000 square yards of slurry seal will be applied, which will cover about 11.5 centerline miles of streets. This project is funded by Measure A and Gas Tax revenues.
Neighborhoods affected by the slurry seal include:
- North Preisker Ranch
- Cherry Blossom
- Sunrise Hills
- Acquistapace
- Cherry Woods
- Various streets off of Dena Way west of Suey Road.
For more information, call the Public Works Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2225.