The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department recorded the highest-ever number of active COVID-19 cases this week as the omicron variant continues its spread throughout the community.
Confirmation of 2,967 new cases over the past week brings the county's current active case total to 3,573, according to county public health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman.
The former peak two-week case rate of 331 in January 2021 also has been surpassed, with a current rate of 342, not including positive test results obtained through rapid tests and other unreported cases.
“Now is the time to double-down on precautions, because omicron is finding its way through every gap in protection,” said county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “My best advice is to avoid gatherings, wear the best mask you can, and get vaccinated or boosted if you are eligible.”
Three more San Luis Obispo County residents also died in the past week, including one in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 90s, bringing the total COVID-19 deaths to 378.
Fifty-one residents are hospitalized for the illness, including six in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
“While we are extremely fortunate that some people have less severe illness with this variant, that is sadly not the case for many otherwise-healthy people who have succumbed to COVID-19. My heart goes out to their loved ones,” Borenstein said. “Our job now as a community is to weather this surge in a way that allows our local health-care system to continue caring not only for patients with COVID-19 but also those with other severe issues like heart attacks and cancer.”
Santa Barbara County statistics
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has also been seeing higher-than-ever case rates, having soared past the previous peak in December.
The county reported 1,141 new COVID-19 cases on Friday along with two new deaths from the illness. Active COVID-19 cases in the county now total 7,184, leagues above the peak of last winter's surge in the 1,000-case range, according to county public health data.
The additional deaths were of two residents over the age of 70, one of whom lived in Santa Maria and the other in the Santa Ynez Valley area including Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Yanta Ynez and Ballard.
As of Friday, 103 residents were hospitalized for COVID-19 — the highest level in Santa Barbara County since February 2021. Of this total, 10 residents are in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
Individuals have substantially more protection from severe COVID-19 infection with a full vaccination series and booster, if eligible. All residents age 5 and older are eligible for a single dose or two-dose series, and those 12 and older are eligible for booster shots.
Residents can find a nearby vaccine at myturn.ca.gov.
New vaccine clinic in Santa Maria
Santa Marians also will have access to a new weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Veterans Memorial Center, 313 W. Tunnell St.
The free clinic will be open Mondays, beginning Jan. 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the option of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson doses.
Clinic operations will continue through at least the end of January, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
Appointments can be made online via myturn.ca.gov, and walk-ins will be accepted as well.
Local school districts are also offering periodic vaccination clinics, such as Sanchez Elementary School in the Santa Maria-Bonita district on Wednesday.
The clinic provided first, second, and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as well as flu vaccinations to district students and families.
Santa Barbara County youth age 5 to 11 continue to have the lowest rates of COVID-19 vaccination among all county age groups, with 10,422 out of 39,188 total youth — around 27% — vaccinated as of this week, according to county data.