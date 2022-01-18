The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported five additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, along with nearly 4,000 new cases of the illness over the past four days.
Active cases in the county now total 6,590, a slight decrease from past days, according to county public health data.
The five deaths included three residents over the age of 70, one between the ages of 30 and 49, and another between the ages of 50 and 69. Four residents lived in Santa Maria and one in Goleta.
Deaths from COVID-19 confirmed in the county now total 580.
As of Tuesday, 135 Santa Barbara County residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 12 residents in the intensive care unit. This marks an increase of around 30% over the past four days.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department also reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 55 residents currently hospitalized for severe cases of the illness and hospitals becoming overwhelmed.
The 55 hospitalizations for COVID-19 as of Tuesday include eight residents in the intensive care unit.
County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein advised residents not to use the emergency room for nonemergency care in order to prevent the health-care system from becoming even more overwhelmed.
“Our local health-care system and hospital staff are under immense pressure driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. Please do not go to the ER for COVID-19 testing or mild symptoms. If you’re not up to date on your COVID-19 vaccination, please make an appointment today to get this protection,” Borenstein said.