Both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties have seen 10 new deaths from COVID-19 in as many days, public health departments in both counties reported Friday.
In San Luis Obispo County, the 10 new deaths were among residents in their 40s to their 90s. Active COVID-19 cases in the county now total 1,039, and 294 residents have now died from the illness, according to county public health data.
County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said she was "deeply saddened" by the news of the additional deaths, and urged residents to take the easy, safe and cost-free step of getting the COVID-19 vaccine to prevent further deaths.
“This is extremely difficult news to share because behind these numbers are treasured friends, family and neighbors. I want everyone in our community to understand that you have the power to prevent more deaths when you get vaccinated, wear a mask in public, avoid crowds and stay home and get tested if you’re not feeling well," Borenstein said.
The county continues to experience its highest rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations yet in the pandemic, according to county public health data. As of Friday, 51 individuals were hospitalized for the illness, including 17 in the intensive care unit.
As of this week, around 62% of eligible county residents (those ages 12 and up) are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and just under 70% have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
In neighboring Santa Barbara County, six deaths were reported between Sept. 1 and 7. Three additional deaths were reported Thursday — two residents of Santa Maria and one from Orcutt — followed by the death of another Santa Maria resident Friday, according to county public health data.
Of the four most recent deaths, two were individuals between the ages of 50 and 69, and two were over the age of 70, according to county data. COVID-19 deaths in the county now total 488.
As of Friday, 62 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 18 in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
Around 66% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and approximately 75% have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to county data.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free and available to all residents age 12 and up, regardless of documentation status. To make an appointment or find a walk-in opportunity at a nearby vaccination site, visit myturn.ca.gov.
For a list of vaccination sites in Santa Barbara County, visit publichealthsbc.org/vaccine. For a list of vaccination sites in San Luis Obispo County, visit RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.