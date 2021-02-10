Residents between the ages of 65 and 74 in San Luis Obispo County are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, with appointments expected to be available next week, public health officials said Wednesday.

The county will offer around 1,900 first-dose appointments to the new age group next week, with doses also available to those in Phase 1A and residents over 75, according to San Luis Obispo County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.

With approximately 38,000 county residents between the ages of 65 and 74, and enough initial appointments for only 5% of that group, public health officials requested that eligible individuals who are not high-risk wait to receive the vaccine.

“Because we have a very limited number of vaccine doses right now, please let those most at risk for exposure and serious health outcomes get an appointment first if you can safely continue to shelter at home to reduce your risk of exposure,” Borenstein said.

Registration for appointments at the Public Health Department's San Luis Obispo clinic is expected to open at 9 a.m. Thursday. Residents can visit Recoverslo.org/VaccineAppointments or call the county’s phone assistance center at 805-543-2444 to schedule an appointment.

At this time, vaccines will not be offered to other Phase 1B groups like educators, child care professionals, and workers in the agriculture and food industries, Borenstein said.

Officials with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department said last week they hope to offer vaccines to residents 65 to 74 in the near future.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Santa Barbara County, visit publichealthsbc.org/vaccines.

Daily COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 147 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths from the illness on Wednesday.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases now total 30,352, with 950 cases still active, according to county public health data.

Of the 10 additional deaths, seven individuals were over the age of 70 and three were between the ages of 50 and 69. Four resided in Lompoc, four in Santa Maria, one in Santa Barbara, and one in the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

One individual died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a congregate living facility. Confirmed deaths from COVID-19 now total 358, according to county data.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to slowly drop, with 145 individuals currently hospitalized, including 35 in the intensive care unit.

In Santa Maria, 240 out of 10,333 total cases remain active and 139 individuals have died.

In Orcutt, 42 out of 1,585 total cases remain active and 19 individuals have died.

In Lompoc, 131 out of 3,177 total cases remain active and 36 individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, 34 out of 880 total cases remain active and 15 indiviudals have died.

In the North County area, 50 out of 1,184 total cases remain active and 18 individuals have died.

San Luis Obispo County public health officials reported 50 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths from the illness on Wednesday.

In total, 18,838 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county, with 1,018 cases still active and contagious, according to county public health data. Confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the county now total 202.