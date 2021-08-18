San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are strongly recommending that individual businesses require all patrons and staff to wear masks indoors to curb the spread of COVID-19 but will not be issuing a county-level mask mandate at this time.
County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said she has opted for a recommendation rather than a mask mandate — despite local hospitals reportedly imploring the department to put a mandate in place — in hopes that businesses will respond to their "civic duty."
"If that does not change the nature of the curve that's in front of us, we would be open to considering other actions," Borenstein said. "I do not relish the public health authority that I have, and I will only use it cautiously and judiciously, so this is a first step."
County residents still must follow state masking regulations that require unvaccinated individuals to wear masks in all public indoor settings.
County data indicates that active COVID-19 cases have increased 12-fold in the last month, from 100 active cases on July 16 to 1,250 active cases on Aug. 17. Eight deaths have been reported since the beginning of the month.
The county's current case rate of 33.9 cases per 100,000 people is also the highest it has been since the winter surge in January, according to Borenstein.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is currently offering financial incentives to residents who receive the vaccine in the form of one $25 gift card per dose.
Residents can find available vaccine locations and appointments online at myturn.ca.gov. Vaccines are available at three public health clinics in Grover Beach, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo. Hours for the clinics and more information are available at RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.