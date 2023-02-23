022423 SLO Missing Persons

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is working with Child Welfare Services to locate missing persons identified as 3-year-old Moziak Rea, left, and his mother, 20-year old Iryie Rea.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Child Welfare Services, which is attempting to locate two missing persons.

The missing persons are identified as 3-year-old Moziak Rea and his mother, 20-year old Iryie Rea, of Arroyo Grande. The mother has an arrest warrant related to this case.

Iryie Rea is described as an Hispanic female adult, 5-feet-1 inches tall and 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is associated with a maroon 2016 Chevrolet Impala with mismatched custom wheels. The vehicle also has front and rear damage.

