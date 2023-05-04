050423 Drug Bust 01

Deputies from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office recovered two guns and 166 grams of heroin from a house in Santa Maria.

 Contributed

Detectives from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant in Santa Maria and recovered drugs and guns from a home. 

The warrant was served at 7:15 a.m. on May 2 in the 600 block of Agnes Avenue in Santa Maria.

Sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla said deputies arrested Michael Franklin Santiago, 26, of Santa Maria, after finding 166 grams of heroin and two guns in the home and an associated vehicle. 

