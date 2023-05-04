Detectives from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant in Santa Maria and recovered drugs and guns from a home.
The warrant was served at 7:15 a.m. on May 2 in the 600 block of Agnes Avenue in Santa Maria.
Sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla said deputies arrested Michael Franklin Santiago, 26, of Santa Maria, after finding 166 grams of heroin and two guns in the home and an associated vehicle.
Detectives with the Sheriff's Special Operations Unit served the warrant after receiving information that Santiago, a resident of the home, was suspected of selling narcotics in San Luis Obispo County.
During the search of the home and vehicle, detectives discovered a 9mm handgun as well as a .22 caliber rifle that had been reported stolen out of Nipomo.
In all, more than 166 grams of heroin were discovered, with an estimated street value of $10,000 to $13,000.
Charges of possession for sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm will be filed with the District Attorney's office, Cipolla said.