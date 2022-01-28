COVID-19 hospitalizations in San Luis Obispo County reached an all-time high this week, as officials confirmed 67 patients with the illness in local hospitals on Friday, including seven in the intensive care unit.
According to county public health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman, August 2021 was the last time hospitalizations had gotten close to this level, and hospitals are even more overwhelmed now.
“We need to do everything we can to safeguard our hospital capacity for those who are severely ill, not only with COVID-19 but also with other dangerous problems like heart attacks, strokes and injuries,” said county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.
Officials are urging residents not to go to the emergency room unless they are experiencing a severe case of COVID-19 or some other emergency situation, in order to preserve space for the most ill.
“If you feel well or have only mild symptoms, please do not go to the hospital for COVID-19 testing. Instead, stay home to rest and call your regular doctor if you need guidance on treatment and home care. If you have severe symptoms like trouble breathing or pain and pressure in your chest, that is the time to seek care at the hospital right away," Borenstein said.
Health officials on Friday also reported 2,680 new COVID-19 cases as well as nine additional deaths since Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths from the illness to 398. The nine deceased residents ranged in age from their 40s to 90s, according to Shoresman.
The mountain of new cases over the past month has been significant; according to Shoresman, the 13,874 cases reported so far in January account for approximately 30% of all cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Santa Barbara County cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported one additional death from COVID-19 on Friday, along with 1,274 new cases of the illness.
Friday's death was of a Santa Maria resident between the ages of 50 and 69, and was associated with a congregate care facility, according to county public health data
Six hundred county residents now have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19, according to county data.