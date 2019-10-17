San Luis Obispo County will hold a workshop to gather opinions and ideas from residents of Nipomo and other unincorporated areas regarding hazard mitigation measures and emergency response strategies.
The workshop is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the San Luis Obispo City-County Library at 995 Palm St. in San Luis Obispo.
Information gathered at the workshop will be used to update the County General Plan’s Safety Element, which analyzes existing and projected hazards and provides goals, objectives, policies and programs to address those needs, a county spokeswoman said.
Those who can’t attend the workshop can still provide input by contacting planner Jillian Ferguson at jferguson@co.slo.ca.us or 805-781-1391.
Hard copy correspondence may be sent to the County of San Luis Obispo,
Department of Planning and Building, 976 Osos St., Room 300, San Luis Obispo, CA 93408 and marked Attn: Jillian Ferguson, Planner.