SLO County restricts outdoor areas: Pismo, Avila piers closed by social distancing concerns

Further, the city of San Luis Obispo has closed certain parts of popular hiking areas, including the Lemon Grove Loop on Cerro San Luis and the Summit Trail on Bishop Peak, where trails do not allow for social distancing.

While the public is encouraged to still spend time outside during the shelter-at-home order, social distancing concerns have caused other public areas such as the Pismo Preserve to close over the past week.

"The reason why we are doing this is to discourage large groups from other areas coming into our county to recreate. We are not closing the beaches themselves or the regional parks. We want locals to have the ability to get outside. Again, the intent behind this is to discourage large groups of visitors to come to our county at this time," County Administrative Officer Wade Horton said at a press conference Thursday.

Visitors to all public areas are encouraged to maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

