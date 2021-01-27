Two COVID-19 vaccination clinics in San Luis Obispo County have been rescheduled due to heavy rain this week, with another clinic location opening early to expand indoor space, county public health officials said.
All appointments for Wednesday's clinic at Sierra Way in San Luis Obispo were rescheduled to Feb. 1 at Cuesta College, with all Thursday appointments rescheduled to Feb. 4, also at the college.
Friday clinic appointments will not be rescheduled, but the location will be moved to Cuesta College, officials said. While the college location was originally scheduled to launch Monday, it will be opened early due to its extra indoor capacity, according to County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.
“The storm did some real damage at our existing clinic in San Luis Obispo, so we will open our new Cuesta College clinic earlier to make sure that people can still get vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Borenstein said. “Anyone with an appointment at the SLO clinics on Thursday or Friday are being notified of the changes."
County clinics at the Paso Event Center and Arroyo Grande High School will remain open for the remainder of the week, with modifications in place to offer more protection from the weather, she said.
As of Jan. 25, 10,539 county residents and health care workers have been administered at least their first dose of the vaccine by the Public Health Department, according to county vaccine data.
More appointments will be made available online to county residents 75 and older at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Borenstein said.
In Santa Barbara County, all public health vaccination clinics for the week have been completed, with no new appointments available at this time.
"Vaccine clinics are scheduled for the upcoming weeks, some first doses for health care workers and many second doses as well. The state is implementing new direction for vaccine allocation shortly, and we await the specifics to be able to inform our community of future vaccination opportunities," Santa Barbara County Public Health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz said.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines or registering for an appointment in Santa Barbara County, call 211 and select option 4, or visit publichealthsbc.org/vaccine.
Residents can can sign up for a newsletter with county vaccine updates at signup.e2ma.net/signup/1937902/1753150/.
For information about COVID-19 vaccines in San Luis Obispo County, visit recoverslo.org/vaccines.
Daily COVID-19 cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 134 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths from the illness on Wednesday.
Confirmed cases in the county now total 27,532, with 2,002 cases still active and contagious, according to county public health data.
The four deaths were of three individuals between the ages of 50 and 69 and one individual over the age of 70. Two were residents of Santa Barbara, and two were residents of Santa Maria.
The number of county residents who have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19 is now 279. Total deaths have risen by 74% since the beginning of January, according to county data.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county have passed the 200-mark once again, with 203 individuals currently hospitalized, including 58 in the intensive care unit.
In the city of Santa Maria, 552 out of 9,515 total cases remain active. One hundred and fifteen individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, 87 out of 1,467 total cases remain active. Seventeen individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 189 out of 2,831 total cases remain active. Twenty-four individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, 66 out of 800 total cases remain active. Twelve individuals have died.
In the unincorporated North County areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, 74 out of 1,070 total cases remain active. Sixteen individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 215 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 17,366 total cases now confirmed in the county.
Active cases now total 1,850, according to county public health data.