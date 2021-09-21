The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported eight additional deaths from COVID-19 and 192 new cases of the illness over a four-day period.
The eight deaths were of county residents ranging in age from their 30s to their 80s, county public health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman said.
As of Tuesday, 315 residents in San Luis Obispo County have died from COVID-19, according to county public health data.
“This is another sad week in San Luis Obispo County as we report eight additional deaths caused by COVID-19,” said county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to those members of our community who are grieving for their loved ones. We all need to do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask and getting tested for COVID-19.”
Twenty-nine residents were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, including nine people in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
As of this week, over 70% of eligible county residents — all those 12 and older — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 63% are fully vaccinated. Public health officials would like to see that number increase so that more individuals are protected from severe COVID-19 illness.
“While the data suggests our active case rate appears to be improving, many of our community members are not fully vaccinated,” Borenstein said.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free to all residents age 12 and up, regardless of documentation or health insurance status. To find an appointment or walk-in clinic, including appointments at Public Health clinics in Grover Beach, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo, visit myturn.ca.gov.