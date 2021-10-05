The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported seven additional deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, with health officials noting continued high risk of transmission despite dropping case rates.
The deaths reported Tuesday were of residents ranging in age from their 50s to 80s, according to Public Health Department spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman. COVID-19 deaths in the county now total 331.
“We share in the sorrow and grief with those who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 as this virus continues to take a painful and needless toll on our community,” said county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.
As of Tuesday, 21 county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including three individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
Health officials have seen a drop in new cases over the past two months, with 2,400 confirmed cases in September compared to 3,543 in August. Despite the drop, the September total is much higher than the 163 total cases reported in June before the surge caused by the delta variant.
"The current daily average is similar to levels seen in February 2021 and December 2020," Shoresman said.
Of those eligible to receive the vaccine in San Luis Obispo County — which includes all residents age 12 and up — 71.6% have received at least one dose, and 64.4% are fully vaccinated, according to Shoresman.
The vaccine is free and available to residents regardless of documentation or health-care status. To find a nearby walk-in clinic or appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.