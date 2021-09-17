Six more San Luis Obispo County residents died from COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing the county's total number of deaths from the illness to 307, Public Health officials reported Friday.
The most recent group of residents to die from the illness ranged in age from their 30s to their 80s, according to San Luis Obispo County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman.
Active cases in the county appeared to reach a peak at 1,873 in late August, and have since dropped steadily down to 848, according to county public health data.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported three additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday, all of which involved residents over the age of 70. Two resided in Santa Maria and one was a resident of Orcutt.
One of the three residents died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a congregate care site, according to county public health data.
As of Friday, 494 Santa Barbara County residents have lost their lives to COVID-19.
After rising rapidly in August, the number of residents hospitalized for COVID-19 has since slowed and decreased by 25% over the past week. Forty-six residents are currently hospitalized, including 13 in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
As of Friday, 62.4% of eligible residents — those age 12 and older — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County. In Santa Barbara County, 67% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 vaccines are free and available to all residents 12 and up, regardless of documentation or health insurance status. Risk of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death continues to be much lower among vaccinated residents compared to those who have not been vaccinated.
To find a nearby walk-in clinic or appointment for a vaccine, visit myturn.ca.gov.