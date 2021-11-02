The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department has reported the deaths of six residents from COVID-19 since Friday, while officials in neighboring Santa Barbara County reported the death of one resident from COVID-19.
The six San Luis Obispo County residents ranged in age from their 50s to their 90s, bringing the total number of county deaths from the illness to 349, according to public health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman.
“All of us at Public Health are deeply saddened by these additional deaths and our thoughts and prayers go out to their families and loved ones,” said county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “These deaths are a tragic and sobering reminder that COVID-19 is still negatively impacting us in San Luis Obispo County.”
Officials in Santa Barbara County reported the death of one resident from COVID-19 on Monday, who was over the age of 70 and resided in the South County area of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.
The total number of county deaths from the illness has climbed to 524, according to county public health data.
Eligible residents are urged to get the COVID-19 vaccine to prevent against severe illness and death from the virus, and parents are urged to talk with their family physician if they have concerns about the vaccine for their child.
The vaccine is free and available regardless of documentation status, and health insurance is not required.
To find a nearby walk-in clinic or appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.