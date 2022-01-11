The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported two additional local deaths from COVID-19 and 1,121 new cases of the illness from the past four days on Tuesday, as officials warned of increasing pressure on the local health-care system.
County public health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman said the two deaths included one resident in their 50s and another in their 60s. Confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in the county now total 375.
“We mourn the loss of these community members and send our deepest sympathy to their loved ones,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “These deaths are a sobering reminder that COVID-19 can be extremely serious.”
Forty-one county residents were hospitalized with severe COVID-19 illness as of Tuesday, including eight in the intensive care unit, Shoresman said.
Around 75% of recently sequenced COVID-19 test samples have come back as being of the highly infectious omicron variant, and 25% of the delta variant.
"Health officials say the two highly contagious variants could quickly lead to an overwhelmed local health-care system if trends continue. COVID-19 hospitalizations generally increase in the several weeks following a surge in cases," Shoresman said.
Health officials urge residents who have recently traveled, gathered with a group or been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested three to five days after exposure or travel.
Residents can find COVID-19 testing locations and appointments at slopublichealth.org/testing.