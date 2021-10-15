The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported the deaths of four additional residents from COVID-19 since Tuesday.
The four residents who died ranged in age from their 50s to 80s, according to county Public Health Department spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman. Confirmed COVID-19 deaths in San Luis Obispo County now total 335 as of Friday.
"We are saddened by these deaths and we extend our deepest sympathies to those who have lost loved ones,” said county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “These losses are particularly tragic at this stage in the pandemic when vaccines are available to prevent nearly all severe illness and death from this painful disease.”
As of Friday, 13 county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including four in the intensive care unit, according to county public health data.
Residents are encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine to prevent against severe illness and death from the virus and its variants, including the delta variant.
As of Friday, around 72% of county residents eligible to receive the vaccine — all those age 12 and over — are partially vaccinated and 65% are fully vaccinated, according to county data.
To find a nearby walk-in clinic or appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.
San Luis Obispo County residents are also urged to celebrate upcoming holidays including Halloween and Dia de los Muertos safely and responsibly, especially since young children do not yet have the protection of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In addition to getting vaccinated, public health officials advise residents to limit themselves to smaller gatherings, to stay outdoors as often as possible, to wear masks in indoor public spaces, and remain home when feeling unwell.