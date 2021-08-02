The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is offering financial incentives to residents who receive the COVID-19 vaccine as well as a referral raffle in hopes of increasing inoculation rates across the county.
County residents who now receive a vaccine at a county Public Health Clinic or mobile vaccine clinic will be eligible to receive a $25 gift card per each dose, according to San Luis Obispo County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman.
In addition, residents who receive assistance from someone in getting the vaccine, whether in the form of encouragement, a ride to an appointment, sharing information, or going along to offer support, can enter the individual into a weekly raffle for a gift basket worth $100.
County health officials hope the incentives will increase vaccination rates as COVID-19 surges throughout the region, with nearly 100% of cases, hospitalizations and deaths since January occurring among unvaccinated residents, according to Shoresman.
“Increasing vaccination throughout SLO County is key to ending the pandemic, especially with the spread of the delta variant,” said county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “These incentives are a prompt to act now to protect yourself and your family with the vaccine. While I hope the gift cards are a helpful motivator, the true value is being protected from the cost and suffering of COVID-19.”
Residents can make vaccination appointments at county clinics or other locations by visiting myturn.ca.gov.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in San Luis Obispo County, visit RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.