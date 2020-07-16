You are the owner of this article.
SLO County mandated to close indoor operations of further sectors effective Thursday
SLO County mandated to close indoor operations of further sectors effective Thursday

San Luis Obispo County has been instructed to re-close indoor operations of several sectors after the county was added to the state's COVID-19 monitoring list Monday for exceeding COVID-19 case metrics, the county Public Health Department announced Wednesday. 

As of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, the county must cease all indoor operations of fitness centers, personal care services, hair salons and barber shops, places of worship, malls, indoor protests and non-critical offices. 

Over the past two weeks, San Luis Obispo County has seen 118 cases per 100,000 people, with the state threshold set at 100 cases per 100,000 people, according to the California Department of Public Health. 

San Luis Obispo County is joined by 30 other counties across the state, including Santa Barbara County, on the monitoring list.

County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein emphasized at a Wednesday press conference that there is no definitive end date to the closures. 

“This is our opportunity to slow the spread of COVID-19 here in SLO County and we should each be doing everything we can to lower our case rate,” Borenstein said.  “This is discouraging news, but we do not want to see a surge in hospitalized cases here.” 

The closures take place in addition to the July 13 mandated statewide closures of indoor operations at restaurants, zoos, museums, wineries, theaters, family entertainment centers and card rooms, along with the total closure of bars and breweries, unless serving sit-down meals. 

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

