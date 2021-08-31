San Luis Obispo County residents and visitors will be required to wear masks in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status, under a new health officer order that goes into effect Wednesday.
County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said she had previously held off on implementing a mandate in hopes that a mask recommendation would help to lower case rates, but rates and hospitalizations have reached their highest levels yet.
As of this week, 67 San Luis Obispo County residents are hospitalized for COVID-19, including 20 individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
The county's COVID-19 case rate is now 45.4 per 100,000 people, rising just above the former peak case rate in January during the deadly winter surge.
"This surge is stretching our local health-care system too close to the breaking point and if it continues, we risk losing our ability to care for people with common conditions like heart attacks, broken bones or even cancer. We cannot let that happen,” Borenstein said. "By returning to indoor masking now, for a period of time, we can help protect our hospital capacity, protect our vulnerable neighbors and help keep our economy open.”
Borenstein said the mask mandate will be in place "as long as necessary, and hopefully that will be as short as possible."
In addition to the protection provided by indoor masking, county officials and local physicians are encouraging residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to ensure they have the best possible protection against the virus.
The majority of hospitalizations for COVID-19 since June 15 — approximately 85% — have been among unvaccinated residents, according to county data. While cases of COVID-19 among vaccinated residents do happen, severe impacts of the virus are much higher among those who are not vaccinated, Borenstein said.
“We are seeing some ‘breakthrough’ cases in which those who are fully vaccinated become infected with the virus and even cases in which a vulnerable fully vaccinated person has become severely ill — but these numbers pale in comparison to the vast majority of cases among those who are not yet vaccinated,” Borenstein said.
Residents can find available vaccine locations and appointments online at myturn.ca.gov. Vaccines are available at three public health clinics in Grover Beach, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo. Hours for the clinics and more information are available at RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.