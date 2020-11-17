SLO County firefighters halt 3-acre blaze near Nipomo Mesa

A 3-acre vegetation fire burning near homes on the Nipomo Mesa was halted by San Luis Obispo County firefighters Tuesday.
The fire was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cienaga Street and Mesa View Drive, near Highway 1, according to Cal Fire officials.
The fire spread uphill in an eastward direction toward homes before firefighters stopped its spread shortly after noon. Fire personnel remain on scene to ensure no hot spots reignite.
Several Cal Fire units, including air tankers, responded to the blaze.
At least 5,600 residents across Arroyo Grande lost power just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Pacific Gas and Electric.
Highway 1 at Valley Road remains closed in both directions, and a detour onto South Halcyon or Los Berros roads is available for motorists, according to Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers.
The closure is expected to last until late Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
