Due to a COVID-19 surge that has overwhelmed contact tracers, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is advising residents who test positive to follow a new Health Officer Order for isolation guidelines rather than wait to be contacted individually.
The order follows new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control shortening the minimum isolation period from 10 days to five, and permitting vaccinated and boosted residents to forgo a quarantine period following exposure if they have no symptoms.
“The bottom line is, stay home if you are sick or if you test positive for COVID-19 with a lab test or a home test,” said county Health Office Dr. Penny Borenstein. “If you’re a close contact of someone with COVID-19 and aren’t up to date with your vaccination, you need to quarantine. In either case, act immediately and do not wait to hear from a contact tracer or expect to receive a personal letter.”
Regardless of the shortened time period, Borenstein said residents who exit quarantine or isolation after five days must continue stringent masking until after Day 10.
“That means avoiding places where you might take off your mask, like restaurants, bars and movie theaters, and places where you might breathe heavily around others, like the gym," she said.
The surge is also putting pressure on local health systems, with 38 county residents hospitalized for COVID, including seven in the intensive care unit, as of Friday. The current 14-day case average is 228, the county's highest since January 2021.