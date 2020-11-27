SLO County confirms 173 new COVID-19 cases over 2 days; active cases surge

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported an additional 173 cases of COVID-19 between Thursday and Friday, with the number of active cases climbing to 962.

The total number of cases in the county is now 6,129, with 5,130 cases fully recovered, according to Public Health data.

The county's 36th death as a result of the illness also was reported Friday.

According to San Luis Obispo County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman, the individual was in their 80s and had underlying health conditions.

Although the city of Paso Robles has held the overwhelming lead in cases since March, recent case spikes in the city of San Luis Obispo have nearly closed the gap between the two areas.

A total of 1,485 cases has been confirmed in Paso Robles, followed closely by 1,470 total cases in San Luis Obispo.

Individuals in the age range of 18 to 29 continue to lead in cases, with 2,460 total cases confirmed thus far, according to county data.

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, daily COVID-19 case data for Santa Barbara County will not be updated again until Monday, Nov. 30, according to Public Health officials.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.