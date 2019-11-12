The third annual Sleeping Bag Drive conducted by the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office to help those experiencing homelessness is underway through Dec. 11.
More than 1,800 people are experiencing homelessness in Santa Barbara County, said Gina DePinto, county communications manager.
To help these individuals and families stay warm this winter, the Public Defender’s Office is accepting donations of not only sleeping bags but, also, hats, gloves, jackets, warm clothing, thermal underwear, scarves, socks, shoes, hygiene products and backpacks, DePinto said.
New or lightly used donations can be dropped off during regular business hours at the Public Defender’s Office at 312-P E. Cook St., Building A, in Santa Maria as well as 1100 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara.
Financial donations also will be accepted to purchase new sleeping bags and undergarments, with checks made out to Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County and Americorps.
Donations are tax deductible through the Public Defender’s partnerships, DePinto said.
Donations can also be made online at www.fsacares.org, where donors should specify that the funds are for the sleeping bag drive.
Homeless individuals who want to receive donated goods will need to attend a distribution event from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at each office of the Public Defender.
Goods will be available while supplies last, DePinto said.
For more information, contact the Public Defender’s Office at 805-346-7500 in Santa Maria or 805-568-3470 in Santa Barbara.